All’s Fair: Season Two; Hulu Renews Legal Drama Series Starring Kim Kardashian

All’s Fair is headed back to the courtroom. Hulu has renewed the legal drama for a second season. The series is currently airing its first season on the streaming service. Production on season two will begin in spring 2026.

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close star in the Ryan Murphy series.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Disney+ announced that Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” has been renewed for season two. Season one of “All’s Fair” launched on November 4th and became the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in 3 years, based on the first 3 days of streaming. The series launched #1 in the Top 10 for the UK. “All’s Fair” has also dominated social conversation with more that 10 billion impressions to date (reporting window October 8, 2025 – November 20, 2025). “All’s Fair” season one is currently streaming on Disney+ in the U.K., with new episodes available Tuesdays. The two-episode season finale will debut on December 9th on Disney+ internationally. In “All’s Fair,” a team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game – they change it.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

Checkmate. ❤️‍ All’s Fair is coming back for Season 2! Production begins Spring 2026. Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/nUvH0WhUiO — All’s Fair on Hulu (@allsfaironhulu) November 24, 2025

