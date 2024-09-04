The Last Days of the Space Age: Hulu Releases Trailer for Australian Series Starring Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire)

The Last Days of the Space Age is coming to Hulu. Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire) stars in the Australian series, which will arrive on the streaming service in October.

Radha Mitchell, Deborah Mailman, Iain Glen, Thomas Weatherall, George Mason, Vico Thai, Ines English, and Jacek Koman also star in the eight-part series set in 1979 Australia.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The eight-part series follows three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships and futures put to the test. It’s the end of an era, and everything is about to change. Set in 1979 Western Australia, with a global beauty pageant contest creating a media frenzy and a power strike that threatens to plunge the region into darkness, history is at a turning point. But that’s nothing compared to the drama these seemingly ordinary families are enduring, in a town which will never be the same. Radha Michell (Olympus Has Fallen), Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire) and Deborah Mailman (Total Control) lead the stellar cast, joined by a powerhouse ensemble of local and international talent, including Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Linh-Dan Pham (Blue Bayou), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Vico Thai (Total Control), Ines English (Dead Lucky), Jacek Koman (Jack Irish) and more. The series is produced by Princess Pictures and created and written by David Chidlow (Moving On, Hidden), along with writers Alice Addison (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Dot West (The Heights) and Jeremy and Alan Nguyen (Hungry Ghosts). Bharat Nalluri (Boy Swallows Universe) serves as set-up director, joined by directors Rachel Ward (Palm Beach, Devil’s Playground) and Kriv Stenders (Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Red Dog). Laura Waters (Summer Heights High) and Emma Fitzsimons (Wrong Kind Of Black) are executive producers for Princess Pictures, alongside Chris Loveall (Nautilus), Stephanie Swedlove (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Anna Dokoza (Kevin Can F*** Himself) as well as Nalluri and Chidlow, with Christine Pham (Please Like Me) as series producer. The series was filmed in Perth, Western Australia and Sydney and Wollongong, New South Wales, with the assistance of the New South Wales Government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund and Screen West.

The Last Days of the Space Age arrives on October 2. A trailer for the series is below.

