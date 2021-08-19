Network: Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 19, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled or renewed yet

Performers include: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

TV show description:

A drama series, the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show was created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth. It’s based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.

The story takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

