Nine Perfect Strangers: Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) Joins Hulu Series

by Jessica Pena,

Manny Jacinto to star in Nine Perfect Strangers TV show on Hulu

Jean_Nelson / Depositphotos.com

Manny Jacinto is coming to Hulu. Deadline reports the Good Place star has joined the streaming service’s upcoming TV show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The limited series “takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.” The cast also includes Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

On Nine Perfect Strangers, Jacinto will be playing “Yao, a bright-eyed man-kid with a hipster vibe. After a life and death encounter with Masha (Kidman), Yao finds himself as her right hand man at Tranquillum, a wellness resort with unusual practices.”

Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for Nine Perfect Strangers.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Manny Jacinto? Will you watch his new Hulu series?


