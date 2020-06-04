Nine Perfect Strangers: Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) Joins Hulu Series

Manny Jacinto is coming to Hulu. Deadline reports the Good Place star has joined the streaming service’s upcoming TV show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The limited series “takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.” The cast also includes Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

On Nine Perfect Strangers, Jacinto will be playing “Yao, a bright-eyed man-kid with a hipster vibe. After a life and death encounter with Masha (Kidman), Yao finds himself as her right hand man at Tranquillum, a wellness resort with unusual practices.”

Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for Nine Perfect Strangers.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Manny Jacinto? Will you watch his new Hulu series?