Nine Perfect Strangers: Jonathan Levine to Direct Hulu Series, Michael Shannon Joins Cast

Hulu has made some big announcements about Nine Perfect Strangers. The upcoming drama series has added to its cast and revealed its director. The series is set to arrive in 2021, and it is based on the 2018 novel by Liane Moriarty. In the book, nine Australians from different walks of life attend an expensive 10-day “Mind and Body Total Transformation Retreat” which is run by Marsha, a mysterious Russian woman.

Hulu revealed in a press release that all eight episodes of the series will be directed by Jonathan Levine.

“It was announced today that Jonathan Levine will direct all eight episodes of the highly anticipated Hulu limited series NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten and Tiffany Boone. Levine will also executive produce alongside Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthy. Levine’s producing partner Gillian Bohrer will also serve as producer on the show. The project reunites Levine and Papandrea, who previously worked together on the feature film adaptation of the novel WARM BODIES by Isaac Marion for Lionsgate, which opened to both mass critical and commercial acclaim in 2013, and has grossed over $115 million worldwide.”

In addition, Michael Shannon will play one of the nine strangers visiting the wellness resort in the series. Per Deadline, he will play Napoleon.

What do you think? Is this series on your must watch list for next year? Are you a Hulu subscriber?