Dopesick: Kaitlyn Dever (Last Man Standing) to Star with Michael Keaton in Hulu Series

Dopesick has added to its cast. Kaitlyn Dever from Last Man Standing will co-star in the upcoming Hulu series, joining actors Michael Keaton and Peter Sarsgaard.

The dramatic series about opioid addiction is coming to the streaming service and it will have a limited run of eight episodes. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Beth Macy.

Deadline revealed the following about the new series:

“Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.”

Danny Strong wrote the series which is directed by Barry Levinson. Dever will play “Betsy, a proud female coal miner, and patient of Keaton’s Dr. Finnix. They have a close relationship that is tested with the release of the new painkiller OxyContin.”

Dopesick will arrive on the streaming service in 2021.

What do you think? Are you going to check out Dopesick on Hulu?