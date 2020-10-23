Staged: Season Two Renewal for Michael Sheen and David Tennant Hulu Series

Staged has been renewed for a second season on BBC One. The UK comedy series, which airs on Hulu in the US, stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The pair previously worked together on Good Omens for Amazon and the first season of Staged was released on Hulu last month.

BBC One revealed the following about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“The new series sees the pair attempt to navigate their ‘new normal’ at home with their increasingly exasperated families whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’ and their ever more fragile egos. Also returning for the new series are Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton alongside Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans with new addition to the regular cast Primetime Emmy-winner Ben Schwartz, playing the assistant to Michael and David’s American agent. Following on from the surprise appearances in series one of Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson this series sees the regulars joined in their virtual hell by a whole host of unexpected guests. The series hopes to capture our shared feelings of frustration and confusion at a world not quite ready to re-open. Moments that promise normality dashed before they can take hold. The tantalising prospect of comfort kept at bay. Michael Sheen says: “It’s been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time.” Georgia Tennant adds: “The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!”

A premiere date for the BBC One and Hulu series has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Staged? Will you watch season two once it arrives?