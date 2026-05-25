Yokoso Scooby-Doo!: Frank Welker & Matthew Lillard to Voice Their Iconic Characters in Anime Series on Tubi

The world of Scooby-Doo is headed to Tubi in a new anime series. According to Deadline, Yokoso Scooby-Doo! will feature the voices of Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard as Scooby and Shaggy.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“In the series, while visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy unwittingly unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country. With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, along with new friends, a magical girl Yume, and gadget whiz Takumi, the group embarks on an all-new mystery filled with monster chasing and fun chaos.”

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, spoke about the series. He said, “Scooby-Doo is one of the most beloved franchises in entertainment, and Yokoso Scooby-Doo lets us reinvent it in a way fans haven’t seen before. By bringing Scooby and Shaggy into a bold anime world set in Japan, we’re connecting with global fandoms and delivering the kind of fun, chaotic mystery that travels across generations. As we grow our animation slate, this is exactly our brand of fan-first storytelling—familiar, surprising, and unmistakably Tubi.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it lands on Tubi?