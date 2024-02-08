Wynonna Earp: Tubi Revives Cancelled Syfy Series for a Vengeance Special

Wynonna and her crew are getting back to work, thanks to Tubi. The ad-supported streaming service has ordered a 90-minute special titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.

A horror western series that aired for four seasons on Syfy, the Wynonna Earp TV show stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Katherine Barrell, and Dominique Provost-Chalkley. Based on the Beau Smith comic series, the story centers on lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter (Scrofano), who inherited his abilities and legendary gun. As a special agent of the US Marshals’ secret Black Badge Division, Wynonna works with her younger sister, Waverly (Provost-Chalkley), Agent Xavier Dolls (Anderson), and Doc Holliday (Rozon), to end the Earp Curse for good.

By the fourth season, the infamous Earp Curse had been broken but her troubles were far from over. The series finale of Wynonna Earp aired in April 2021, marking the show’s 49th episode.

Series creator Emily Andras has written the special, and Scrofano, Rozon, Provost-Chalkley, and Barrell are all set to reprise their roles from the show. Paolo Barzman, director of 21 series episodes, will return to direct the Vengeance special.

“Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite — hopefully — character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices,” Andras told Vanity Fair. The series creator believes that the special will be enjoyable for those new to the franchise and past viewers of the series.

A premiere date and additional details will be revealed in the future.

What do you think? Have you watched the Wynonna Earp TV series? Are you excited to see the new special?

