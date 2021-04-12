Wynonna Earp: Why the Syfy Series Ended That Way

Wynonna Earp wrapped its fourth and final season on Syfy on Friday night, and the story ended on a happy note for the characters.

Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, and Dominique Provost-Chalkley star in the series which follows the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp as she takes on demons with a little help.

Spoilers ahead if you missed the finale.

The Syfy series ended with a wedding for one couple and “three little words” for the other. During the finale, Waverly Earp married her girlfriend, and Wynonna and Doc Holliday finally said “I love you”. Had the show been renewed for a fifth season, the wedding could have been delayed until next season, but the future of the series was up in the air when the episodes were being filmed. Syfy subsequently cancelled the series, but a search is ongoing to find a new home.

Series creator Emily Andras said the following about the ending of Wynonna Earp, according to The Los Angeles Times:

“I will be honest, I think if I had known for sure that we were going to have another season, I might have risked delaying the wedding. I might have drawn out the suspense, drawn out the drama. But in my heart, I just felt like we couldn’t risk it for the audience. And weirdly, I hoped it was a gift for the cast — both the wedding and the Doc-Wynonna story. I wanted to leave these characters in a place where they saw that happiness and joy is worth fighting for. Even if it’s just a moment in time. That’s worth it. It doesn’t have to be perfect. There’s no guarantee it will last. But it is still so worth it to fight for your moment, to fight for what you want, to fight for someone who gets you. I don’t want to oversell it, but I feel like we need to reward the people who have stayed with us with something that is a moment of love and joy after such a hard fight both on and off-screen.”

What do you think? Were you happy with the series finale of Wynonna Earp? Would you like to see a fifth season if the show were picked up by another channel or service?