Wynonna Earp: Season Four; Tim Rozon Talks About Ending the Syfy Series

Wynonna Earp is coming to an end with its fourth season on SyFy, and one of the stars of the series, Tim Rozon, spoke about the series in a recent interview. Melanie Scrofano and Dominique Provost-Chalkley also star in the series which follows one of the descendants of Wyatt Earp.

Rozon said the following about ending the Syfy series, per Assignment X:

“I love the ending of the show. If that is truly the way it ends. Especially for my character. Emily is wonderful, and as a show runner and a writer, she’s very open, and she’s there for you if you need her, but I never bother her, I never ask for things. I’m not that person. I put my trust in what they do, and I perform, and I understand that I have a job to do, and sometimes my character is going to do things that aren’t so great, and I understand that. But the way it all came together, I remember telling Emily, ‘Thank you. I thought you did an incredible job with this character. You showed him so much love and compassion and growth.’ It was really touching.”

As for saying goodbye to Doc Holliday, his character on Wynonna Earp, he said the following:

“I was aware of it the entire time, so I tried to literally enjoy every second that I possibly could with that character. It’s difficult, now that it’s more real than ever, that the show most likely isn’t coming back, to say goodbye to that character. I think most people understand that it’s one of my favorite characters I’ve ever played. He just has a special place in my heart, the old cowboy. So, yeah, it’s tough. There’s just something so special about this show.”

The season four finale will air on Syfy on Friday Night.

What do you think? Are you sad to see the Wynonna Earp TV series end on Syfy? Would you like it to continue?