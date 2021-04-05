Lodge 49: Season Three? Wyatt Russell Wants to Revive the Cancelled AMC Series

Lodge 49 may not be completely dead yet. Even though AMC cancelled the series after two seasons, in 2019, star Wyatt Russell is ready to make more. The actor, who now stars as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, wants to revive the series in some form.

Brent Jennings, Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond, David Pasquesi, and Eric Allan Kramer also star in the series follows Dud (Russell), a surfer who joins a fraternal retreat after the death of his father.

Russell said the following about the potential for a return of Lodge 49, per Entertainment Weekly:

“I’m the fan going, ‘When’s season 3 happening? Lodge 49 holds such a special place in my heart. ‘The people that it connects with, it really connects with, on a level that Jim Gavin, the writer, and [executive producer] Peter Ocko really wanted it to. No matter how far you get from it, where you go, what dimension you’re in, that show will always have the opportunity to have another iteration of it in some way,” he explains. “I was talking to Jim the other day. I was like: ‘Ten years down the line, five years, next year, I’m always here for Lodge. Make a movie, make a TV show, another episode: I’m here, I’m in, I’m down. For all the Lodge fans out there, make it happen.”

The former AMC series is available on Hulu for viewing.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lodge 49? Do you want to see more of the quirky series?