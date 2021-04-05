Station Eleven: HBO Max Announces Casting for Post-Apocalyptic Drama Series

Station Eleven now has its cast. HBO Max has announced that Daniel Zovatto and Lori Petty will star in the series and Andy McQueen, David Cross, Enrico Colantoni, and Julian Obradors will also have recurring roles. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a flu ravages the world’s population and is based on the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel.

HBO Max revealed more about Station Eleven in a press release.

“Logline: A postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, STATION ELEVEN tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. · Newly Added Series Regulars: · Daniel Zovatto (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” “Don’t Breathe”) as “The Prophet,” the enigmatic leader of a mysterious cult of young people. · Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own,” “Orange Is the New Black”) as “The Conductor,” the leader of a group of traveling Shakespeare performers. · Newly Added Recurring Guest Stars: · Andy McQueen (“Books of Blood,” “The Coroner”) as “Sayid,” a charming, impatient actor in the Traveling Symphony. · David Cross (“Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development”) as “Gil,” a brilliant but temperamental theater director. · Enrico Colantoni (“Veronica Mars,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) as “Brian,” agent to a world-famous actress until the pandemic upends the world as he knew it. · Julian Obradors (“7th & Union,” “Mayans M.C.”) as “Tyler Leander,” the precocious son of two movie stars, who learns painful life lessons by watching the adults around him respond to crisis. · Credits: Based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, which was both a National Book Award and PEN/Faulkner Award finalist, STATION ELEVEN is a ten-episode limited series drama. It is created by Patrick Somerville (“Maniac,” “The Leftovers”), who also serves as the showrunner, and directed by Hiro Murai (“Atlanta,” “Barry,” Childish Gambino’s “This is America”), with Paramount Television Studios serving as the studio. Somerville and Murai executive produce alongside Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Jessica Rhoades, Dylan Russell, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay serve as co-EPs.”

A premiere date for Station Eleven has not been set.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Station Eleven TV series once it arrives on HBO Max?