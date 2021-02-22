Subject to Change: HBO Max Orders New Drama Series from JJ Abrams

A new drama series from JJ Abrams has been ordered by HBO Max — Subject to Change. Jennifer Yale will act as showrunner for the new series, which will follow a college student who signs up for a clinical trial that changes his life.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“HBO Max has ordered to series SUBJECT TO CHANGE, an original story from J.J. Abrams, with Jennifer Yale serving as executive producer and showrunner. This series follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure. Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max) quote: “We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max. It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team.” J.J. Abrams quote: “It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life.” Jennifer Yale quote: “I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned. Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”

Neither the cast nor the premiere date for this series has been set.

What do you think? Are you going to check out the Subject to Change TV series on HBO Max?