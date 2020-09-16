Our Flag Means Death: HBO Max Orders Pirate Comedy Series

Our Flag Means Death is coming to HBO Max. The streaming service has ordered the comedy series that’s been created by showrunner David Jenkins Taika Waititi will executive produce on the show and direct the pilot. Production will start on the series after the director finishes work on the newest installment of the Thor movie series, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Our Flag Means Death show is loosely based on the real-life of Stede Bonnet, a spoiled aristocrat who, in the early eighteenth-century, abandoned his privileged life to become a pirate.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“HBO Max, the direct-to-consumer offering from WarnerMedia, has ordered the period comedy Our Flag Means Death to series. Oscar(R) winner and multi-Emmy(R) Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) will executive produce the series and direct the pilot. Series creator and showrunner David Jenkins (People of Earth) executive produces with Emmy(R) nominated producer Garrett Basch (The Night Of, What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted. Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. “A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment,” says Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO MAX. “David and Taika’s unique take on Bonnet’s rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere.”

A premiere date has not been set for this new HBO Max series.

What do you think? Are you going to check out Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max? Do you enjoy pirate series or movies?