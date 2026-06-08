Age Inappropriate: We TV Previews Reality Series About Extreme Age Gap Relationships

Age Inappropriate is coming soon to We TV. The network has released a trailer to tease the new reality series about relationships with extreme age gaps. Five couples will be featured in the series.

We TV shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Age gap relationships are layered with complexities of power dynamics, family pressure, stereotypes, financial imbalance and yes, true love. Experience, money and life stage are powerful forces that can turn passion into pressure, sexual chemistry into combustion and ultimately, love into hate. Can couples separated by decades truly build a lasting love, or is the writing already on the wall? Age Inappropriate, seeks to uncover the answer, exploring the how and why behind what makes these relationships work – or fall completely apart. Age Inappropriate is executive produced by Mark Herwick and Simon Andreae for Range Studios, alongside showrunners Shahram Qureshi and Noah Moskin. Jason Kozel also serves as producer.”

The series will arrive in August. An exact premiere date will be announced later. Check out the trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new We TV reality series?