Love During Lockup: Season Six Preview for Reality Series Released by WE tv

Love During Lockup is returning soon for its sixth season. WE tv released a preview for the series’ return, and the reality series is heating up.

WE tv shared the following about the series’ return:

“The prequel to Love After Lockup, Love During Lockup, reveals the fascinating moments that occur when people in the free world look for love and begin relationships with inmates, capturing their journey as they count down the days, weeks, months, or even years until the anticipated release. The captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six people outside of prison and follows them through the early stages of their romance with an inmate (or multiple inmates). Each person has a unique reason for seeking love behind bars. Some are sticking with their love interest throughout their sentence. Some have fallen for a prisoner who they believe was wrongly convicted, while some just chose to find love with an inmate.”

The preview for season six of Love During Lockup is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this WE tv series? Do you plan to watch the new season in January?