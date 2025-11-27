Simon Cowell: The Next Act; Netflix Unveils Trailer for Boy Band Docuseries

Simon Cowell: The Next Act is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has released a trailer for the series, which will follow Cowell as he creates a new boy band.

Netflix shared the following about the new series:

“Music mogul and record executive Simon Cowell has single handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world. In this brand-new Netflix docu-series, cameras follow him everywhere as he sets out to do it again, to try and create the next global boyband sensation. This is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon’s next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?”

Simon Cowell: The Next Act arrives on December 10th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series next month?