Long Story Short: Trailer and Season Two Renewal Revealed for New Netflix Animated Series

Long Story Short is coming soon, and Netflix has decided to order more episodes of the animated series. The series has been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere later this month.

The series, by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, stars Dave Franco, Lisa Edelstein, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Paul Reiser, Nicole Byer, Angelique Cabral, and Michaela Dietz. It follows a family through time.

The series creator said the following about the renewal:

“Wow!! A season two?! And season one hasn’t even come out yet! It must be a REALLY good show. I can’t wait to watch it when it premieres on Netflix, Friday, August 22! Let’s all do that!”

Netflix shared the following about the plot of Long Story Short:

“Long Story Short is an animated comedy from the creator of BoJack Horseman about one family, over time. Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises.”

The trailer for season one is below.

