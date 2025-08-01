The Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Prime Video Unveils Trailer and Poster for Prequel Series

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf arrives later this month, and Prime Video is giving viewers another look at the prequel series. A trailer teasing the spin-off has now been released.

Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, and Jared Shaw star in the series, which shows the early days of Kitsch’s Ben Edwards. Viewers will also see Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, and Shiraz Tzarfati appear in the action series inspired by the Jack Carr novel.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

““His fight begins within.”

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated new action-drama series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Following the global success of the 2022 hit series, Dark Wolf will bring audiences back into the world of The Terminal List. The thrilling new trailer offers a look at “Ben Edwards’” (Taylor Kitsch) journey from Navy SEAL to CIA operative. Dark Wolf will premiere the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will follow weekly, leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, September 24. Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and Season One creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows “Ben Edwards” throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as “James Reece.” As with Season One of the runaway hit The Terminal List, authenticity is a core pillar of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – with military veterans contributing as writers, actors, on-set technical advisors, and executive producers, the series is committed to portraying the mindset, brotherhood, and moral complexity of Special Operations with respect and realism. Additional cast for the series include Tom Hopper as “Raife Hastings,” Robert Wisdom as “Jed Haverford,” Luke Hemsworth as “Jules Landry,” Dar Salim as “Mohammed Farooq,” Rona-Lee Shimon as “Eliza Perash,” Shiraz Tzarfati as “Tal Varon,” Jared Shaw as “Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers,” and more. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is executive produced by Taylor Kitsch alongside Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Hill District Media, former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, and technical advisor Jared Shaw, as well as Emmy-winning (Shōgun) pilot director Frederick E.O. Toye. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC and Civic Center Media.”

The trailer and new key art for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series on Prime Video later this month?