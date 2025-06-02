Gen V: Season Two Premiere Date, Key Art and Teaser Video Released by Prime Video

Gen V finally has a return date. Season two of the series will arrive in September. Prime Video has released new key art and a teaser for the spin-off of The Boys, which follows the students who attend the university run by Vought International.

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi star in the series.

Prime Video shared the following about season two:

“In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Gen V returns on September 17th. The key art and teaser video for season two are below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one? Do you plan to watch season two of this series this fall?