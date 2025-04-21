Citadel: Spin-Offs Now Cancelled, Will Be Integrated into Season Two of Original Series

The world of Citadel is getting a little smaller. Prime Video has officially canceled the two spin-off series connected to the spy drama, Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Viewers will see those stories and characters pop up in season two of the original series, which has seen its production delayed. The series will likely return in 2026.

According to THR, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of TV Vernon Sanders said the following about the series:

“Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel. While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet. With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason, and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026.”

Prime Video shared the following plot for season two:

“One month after the events of the first season, we find our Citadel spies underground, as they’re being hunted by Manticore agents around the world. They’re pulled out of hiding to join forces with a new team of unconventional spies when Manticore’s Brazilian billionaire Paulo Braga threatens to unleash a cataclysmic piece of technology, built by Citadel’s own Bernard Orlick, into the world.”

The premiere date for season two of Citadel will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy these Prime Video shows? Will you watch season two of Citadel?