Citadel: Season Two Delayed, Spin-Offs of Prime Video Series on Hold

Those waiting for season two of Citadel must wait a bit longer. THR reports that the series’ return has been pushed back to spring 2026, and spin-offs have been put off until the flagship returns for its second season. The series was initially set for a fall 2025 return on Prime Video.

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Stanley Tucci star in the spy drama, which follows the agents of the Citadel and their powerful enemies at rival agency Manticore.

The following was said about the decision to push back the series:

“Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Amazon MGM is pushing the show from a planned fall 2025 release to a spring 2026 debut. Additionally, the continuation of all Citadel spinoff series are on hold, a least until the second season is released, if not indefinitely. All this stems from Amazon MGM being unhappy with what they have seen so far of season two, according to sources. Amazon had no comment, while an insider said the company had not yet set a date for the show’s return. AGBO had no comment.”

Citadel premiered on Prime Video in 2023. Citadel: Diana has already aired on Prime Video but has not yet been renewed for a second season.

What do you think? Do you want to see more from the world of Citadel on Prime Video?