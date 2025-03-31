Poppa’s House, The Equalizer: Cancelled or Renewed for 2025-26? Fates of CBS Shows Still Undetermined

CBS viewers are waiting to find out about the fate of Poppa’s House and The Equalizer, and they have a bit of an update. Neither series has been renewed for next season, but both shows still have a chance to return.

The network’s lineup for the 2025-26 season is very full, and there is only one slot left open for a comedy, according to those at the network. Deadline shared the following:

“In the case of Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., I hear there are ongoing budget talks, and trimming the cost of the sitcom would improve its chances. Still, Poppa’s House is being evaluated alongside three pilots — DMV, Zarna and The Neighborhood planted spinoff — for what I hear is likely one comedy slot next season. (CBS already renewed Monday comedy The Neighborhood for an eighth and final season as well as Thursday half-hours Ghosts and Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.)”

As for The Equalizer, talks are ongoing for that series as well. Budget is also an issue for that series. The following was revealed:

“Like last year, I hear The Equalizer star/executive producer Queen Latifah is negotiating her deal with lead studio Universal Television which has been looking to trim costs on the show. Things are looking good on that front, I hear, and conversations between CBS and Universal TV are ongoing, sources said. People close to the show are hopeful that The Equalizer would get a renewal for what could be a sixth and final season. (If that doesn’t happen, the upcoming Season 5 finale could potentially serve as a series finale, I hear.) There has been little talk about The Equalizer planted spinoff so it’s unclear whether the mothership could be used to launch the offshoot next season. If that happens, the two shows may have to split the season with a fall and midseason order, respectively, because CBS’ drama roster is packed.”

What do you think? Do you watch these CBS shows? Do you want them both to return next season? Or do you think CBS should fill their time slots with other programming?