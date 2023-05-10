Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Poppa’s House: CBS Orders Wayans Father and Son Comedy Series for Midseason

by Trevor Kimball,

Poppa's House TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

CBS has ordered a new father-and-son comedy series starring a real-life father and son. The network has greenlighted the Poppa’s House series for midseason.

Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., Poppa’s House revolves around a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced man, aka “Poppa” (Damon Wayans). His point of view is challenged at work when a new female co-host named Ivy (Essence Atkins) is hired. At home, he is still parenting his adult son, Damon (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer trying to pursue his passion while still being a responsible father and husband. Tetona Jackson stars as “Nina”

Wayans and Kevin Hench will serve as executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot from a script written by Hench and Wayans. CBS Studios produces the series.

The new Poppa’s House series will air midseason during CBS’ 2023-24 season. It’s unclear when the new season will begin airing, given the ongoing WGA strike.

Here’s an additional first-look photo:

Poppa's House TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new CBS show next season?

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x