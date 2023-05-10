Poppa’s House: CBS Orders Wayans Father and Son Comedy Series for Midseason

CBS has ordered a new father-and-son comedy series starring a real-life father and son. The network has greenlighted the Poppa’s House series for midseason.

Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., Poppa’s House revolves around a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced man, aka “Poppa” (Damon Wayans). His point of view is challenged at work when a new female co-host named Ivy (Essence Atkins) is hired. At home, he is still parenting his adult son, Damon (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer trying to pursue his passion while still being a responsible father and husband. Tetona Jackson stars as “Nina”

Wayans and Kevin Hench will serve as executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot from a script written by Hench and Wayans. CBS Studios produces the series.

The new Poppa’s House series will air midseason during CBS’ 2023-24 season. It’s unclear when the new season will begin airing, given the ongoing WGA strike.

Here’s an additional first-look photo:

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new CBS show next season?

