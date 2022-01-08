The Honeymooners: Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Sitcom Reboot at CBS

The Honeymooners is getting a reboot. The classic sitcom will be reimagined and have a female as the lead. Damon Wayans Jr. is behind the series, which will air on CBS – if it makes it out of the pilot phase.

Variety revealed more about the sitcom reboot:

“Written by Black-ish and Mixed-ish alum Lindsey Shockley, The Honeymooners is described as a bold, female-fronted reimagining of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?”

A cast is not yet attached to the series. The original series, which starred Jackie Gleason, aired from 1955 to 1956 on CBS.

What do you think? Would you watch a Honeymooners reboot if it landed on CBS?