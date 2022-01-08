The Honeymooners: Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Sitcom Reboot at CBS

The Honeymooners is getting a reboot. The classic sitcom will be reimagined and have a female as the lead. Damon Wayans Jr. is behind the series, which will air on CBS – if it makes it out of the pilot phase.
Variety revealed more about the sitcom reboot:
“Written by Black-ish and Mixed-ish alum Lindsey Shockley, The Honeymooners is described as a bold, female-fronted reimagining of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?”
A cast is not yet attached to the series. The original series, which starred Jackie Gleason, aired from 1955 to 1956 on CBS.
Parents era never watched before comedian Damon Wayne Jr. definitely watch this sitcom so funny love him. Best happy together sitcom should have ended.