All the Queen’s Men: Season Five; Paramount+ Reveals Trailer for Final Episodes

All The Queen’s Men returns next week with the first half of its fifth and final season, and Paramount+ has released a trailer teasing those new episodes.

Eva Marcille, Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Raquel Palmer, Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Jr, Dion Rome, Jeremy “Masterpiece” Williams, Cee “Carter the Body” Carter, and O’Shea Russell star in the series inspired by Christian Keyes’ novel Ladies Night.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“This season, survival comes at a price. With Madam’s life hanging by a thread and the shooter still at large, the dancers of Eden are left shaken, vulnerable and searching for answers. As pressure mounts to identify the gunman, opportunists emerge from every corner, eager to exploit the chaos and dismantle the empire Madam fought to build. In a season defined by loyalty, betrayal and survival, everyone faces personal obstacles – but not everyone will make it through.”

All The Queen’s Men returns on June 10th. The premiere date for Part 2 will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?