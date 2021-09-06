Guilty Party: Paramount+ Teases Kate Beckinsale TV Series

Guilty Party is coming soon to Paramount+, and the streamer has now released the first images for the series, which stars Kate Beckinsale as a journalist trying to save her own career by saving a woman who says she was wrongly convicted for murdering her husband. Consisting of 10 half-hour episodes, the series will arrive in October.

Jules Latimer, Geoff Stults, Laurie Davidson, Andre Hyland, Tiya Sircar, and Alanna Ubach also star in the series. Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, has released the teaser art and first look images for its new half-hour, genre-bending original series, GUILTY PARTY, during the service’s Television Critics Association virtual presentation. From creator Rebecca Addelman (Dead to Me) and starring Kate Beckinsale (Jolt) and newcomer Jules Latimer, the 10-episode first season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, Oct. 14 exclusively on Paramount+. GUILTY PARTY follows Beth Burgess (Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.”

Check out more images from the upcoming series below.

