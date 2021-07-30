The Game: Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall to Return for Paramount+ Revival Series

The cast of The Game revival is growing. Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall will make special appearances on the revival which is headed to Paramount+. Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron and Analisa Velez have also been added to the series’ cast.

Paramount+ revealed more about the additions in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced several new cast members joining the service’s revival of the groundbreaking series THE GAME, including Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend. Legacy players Brittany Daniel (Cheaper by the Dozen) and Pooch Hall (Ray Donovan) will make special appearances, reprising their roles as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively. The 10-episode first season of the new series will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast, including previously announced series regulars Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

A premiere date for the revival series will be announced at a later time. All nine seasons of the original series are available on Paramount+.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the revival of The Game on Paramount+?