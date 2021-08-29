Players: Paramount+ Orders Documentary-Style Comedy Series

Players is coming to Paramount+. The streaming service has ordered the documentary-style comedy series which will take viewers into the world of Esports.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced a new series order for PLAYERS. From the Peabody Award-winning creators of American Vandal, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, PLAYERS is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. PLAYERS, produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, reunites the Peabody Award-winning producing team behind Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda’s critically acclaimed freshman series American Vandal. In addition to co-creating and executive producing alongside Perrault, Yacenda will also direct. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell and Mike Farah also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers. Riot Games’ League of Legends is the most-played PC game in the world and generates billions of hours of gameplay per year. League of Legends is also the largest esport on the planet, with the 2020 League of Legends World Championship Finals generating a record-breaking 23.04 million average minute audience.”

A premiere date and cast for this series will be announced at a later time.

