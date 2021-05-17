SEAL Team, Clarice: CBS TV Series May Move to Paramount+ for 2021-22 Season

SEAL Team and Clarice were not among the renewals issued by CBS for next season, but the TV shows have not been cancelled by the network either. The shows could return next season, but would likely have a new home on Paramount+.

SEAL Team would start airing its fifth season on CBS, but Clarice would move completely to the streaming service at the start of its second season.

Deadline said the following about SEAL Team’s potential move to Paramount+:

“SEAL Team is very well liked creatively by CBS brass, it has a devoted fan following and enjoys strong support among veterans. The biggest challenge for the show’s renewal was its very high price tag. There was a desire to get one more season on CBS, which would bring its run to 100 episodes, making its library more valuable for downstream sales. (Because of its U.S. military subject, SEAL Team is not a hot commodity in all international markets the way a crime procedural like NCIS or CSI is.) A move to Paramount+ is considered a lot more beneficial; it would give the show better prospects for a longer run. “

CBS will likely reveal their future plans for SEAL Team and Clarice soon.

What do you think? Would you watch these shows on Paramount+ or, do you think they should be cancelled?