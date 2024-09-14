Network: CBS, Paramount+
Episodes: Seven (hour).
Seasons: 114.
TV show dates: September 27, 2017 — October 6, 2024.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Judd Lormand, Raffi Barsoumian, and Beau Knapp.
TV show description:
A military drama, the SEAL Team TV show centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of the U.S.A. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. His personal life takes a backseat to his military service and suffers as a result.
Ray Perry (Brown) is Jason’s confidant. After serving together for so long, the two have their own way of communicating with one another and a relationship built on trust and time. Meanwhile, Sonny Quinn (Buckley) is a highly-skilled, loyal soldier whose reputation might be a bit frayed around the edges. He generally has to resist his worst inclinations to act against his own best interests.
Young Clay Spenser (Thieriot) is a second general SEAL and aspires to join Hayes’ unit. This multi-lingual young man is nothing if not driven and dedicated.
Rounding out the team are logistics officer Lisa Davis (Trucks), who makes sure they have everything they need for their assignments, as well as CIA analyst Mandy Ellis (Paré), who willingly sacrifices whatever necessary, to thwart terrorists and rid the world of malevolent threats.
Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Their love of country and deep resolve is unmatched.
Series Finale:
Episode #114
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: October 6, 2024.
The show has been on a downward spiral since season 4. It’s run it’s course. I can even make it through a full episode anymore without flipping to something more interesting. Time for it to go.
Wish to subscribe to season 7 of Seal Team with Paramount.
Adore Seal Team! Wondering where Season 8, the finale season, is? Hope it is still in the making and we’ll see it soon.
Yes we LOVE seal team. Pls don’t cancel!!!!
Love the characters and love the action!
Do not cancel Seal Team and renew.
Do not cancel this show, please.
Love this show, don’t cancel
Great show!!! We should be proud as Americans that our most elite fighting force is shown for the true warriors they are. These actors do an incredible job of telling the SEAL story!
Please do not cancel it’s definitely worth more seasons
Please do not cancel this show as it is one of the best programs on TV