Shifting Gears: Season Two Renewal; Tim Allen & Kat Dennings Sitcom to Return for 2025-26

Matt and Riley are going to be living together for a while. ABC has renewed the Shifting Gears series for a second year and the 2025-26 TV season. The sitcom’s first season of 10 episodes finished airing last month.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Shifting Gears TV show was created by Julie Thacker Scully & Mike Scully. It stars Tim Allen, Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis. Jenna Elfman recurs. In the story, Matt (Allen) is the stubborn and widowed owner of a garage that specializes in fixing vintage and custom cars. Helping him are wisecracking and wheelchair-bound Stich (Mitchell) and handsome but not too bright Gabriel (Scott). Matt’s world is turned upside down when his estranged wild-child daughter returns, driving the Pontiac PTO she “borrowed” from him 15 years earlier. Riley (Dennings) was supposed to go to law school but got pregnant out of high school and she and her musician boyfriend departed for Las Vegas. Now, Riley’s getting a divorce, has two kids, and needs a place to live. Her son is moody teen Carter (Simkins) and her daughter is sweet Georgia (Margolis), a fan of Shark Tank’s Lori Greiner with dreams of becoming very wealthy someday. Before here death, Riley’s mom helped Matt and his daughter communicate. Since her passing, they haven’t talked and now, father and daughter must learn to get along on their own.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Shifting Gears averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.77 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

ABC announced the renewal via social media. The network’s expected to release its Fall schedule in the coming weeks.

