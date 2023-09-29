Bachelor in Paradise: Season Nine Viewer Votes

Is love more important than money on the ninth season of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bachelor in Paradise is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of Bachelor in Paradise here.

An ABC dating reality series, the Bachelor in Paradise TV show brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together under one roof in a tropical oasis in the town of Sayulita in Mexico. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host and Wells Adams returns as bartender. In the ninth season, the cast includes franchise alumni Greer Blitzer, Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Eliza Isichei, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Samantha “Sam” Jeffries, Olivia Lewis, Sean McLaughlin, Blake Moynes, Mercedes Northup, Rachel Recchia, Kylee Russell, Aaron Schwartzman, Will Urena, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine “Cat” Wong. Bachelorette alums Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston, and Charity Lawson guest.





What do you think? Which season nine episodes of the Bachelor in Paradise TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Bachelor in Paradise should be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on ABC?