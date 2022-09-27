Bachelor in Paradise: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Some contestants are getting their second, third, or fourth chance at finding love in the eighth season of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise TV show As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bachelor in Paradise is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Bachelor in Paradise here.

An ABC dating reality TV show, Bachelor in Paradise brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together under one roof in a tropical oasis in the town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host. In the eighth season, the cast includes franchise alumni Andrew Spencer, Brandon Jones, Brittany Galvin, Casey Woods, Genevieve Parisi, Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, Jacob Rapini, Jill Chin, Johnny DePhillipo, Justin Glaze, Kira Mengistu, Lace Morris, Logan Palmer, Michael Allio, Romeo Alexander, Serene Russell, Shanae Ankney, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, and Victoria Fuller.





