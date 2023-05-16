Bachelor in Paradise: Season Nine Renewal Announced for ABC Competition Series

Several former contestants from the Bachelor franchise will get another chance. The Bachelor in Paradise series has been renewed for a ninth season on ABC.

A dating reality TV show, Bachelor in Paradise brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together under one roof in a tropical oasis in the town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host. In the eighth season, the cast includes franchise alumni Andrew Spencer, Brandon Jones, Brittany Galvin, Casey Woods, Genevieve Parisi, Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, Jacob Rapini, Jill Chin, Johnny DePhillipo, Justin Glaze, Kira Mengistu, Lace Morris, Logan Palmer, Michael Allio, Romeo Alexander, Serene Russell, Shanae Ankney, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, and Victoria Fuller.

The Monday episodes of the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.27 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The Tuesday episodes averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.37 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s a middle-of-the-road performer in the demo compared to other unscripted series on the network. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes picked up about 30% more viewers.

The eighth season finished airing in November. A premiere date for season nine has yet to be announced.

This will be the first season without series creator Mike Fleiss. He left the franchise in March following allegations of misconduct.

Almost Paradise…#BachelorInParadise will return to the beach 🏝 pic.twitter.com/UYTueqaikq — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) May 16, 2023

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Bachelor in Paradise TV series on ABC? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a ninth season?

