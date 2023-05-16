The Bachelor: Season 28 Renewal; ABC Dating Reality Series Returning for 2023-24

To no surprise, The Bachelor TV series will be back. ABC has confirmed that the series has been renewed for a 28th season.

A dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 27 followed Zach Shallcross as he met, courted, and weeded out 30 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross finished in third place pursuing Rachel Recchia on the 19th season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action took place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Shallcross and some of the contestants visited The Bahamas, London, Budapest, and Krabi, Thailand.

Shallcross ended up getting engaged to Kaity Biggar. Charity Lawson, another participant of the season, will be at the center of the 20th season of Bachelorette, which debuts on June 26th.

Airing on Monday nights, the 27th season of The Bachelor averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.99 million viewers. Compared to season 26, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s a top performer compared to other unscripted series on the network in the demo. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes picked up nearly 25% more viewers.

The 27th season of 11 episodes finished airing in March. Season 28 is expected to launch in January.

This will be the first season without series creator Mike Fleiss. He left the franchise in March following allegations of misconduct.

Romance and roses and drama, oh my! We’ll be back with more #TheBachelor in no time.❤️ pic.twitter.com/bvf6O3VrqI — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) May 16, 2023

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching The Bachelor TV show on ABC? Are you looking forward to the 28th season?

