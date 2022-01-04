The Bachelor: Season 26 Ratings

Many ABC shows have come and gone over the past two decades but The Bachelor has remained. The series continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated series. Could The Bachelor be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 27? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 26 follows Clayton Echard as he meets, courts, and weeds out 31 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka in Missouri, Echard was previously cast in the 18th season of The Bachelorette. After a season away, filming returns to the Villa de la Vina mansion, aka The Bachelor Mansion.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 25 of The Bachelor on ABC averaged a 1.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.30 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



