The Bachelor: Season 27? Has the ABC Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Do viewers still love this show? Has the The Bachelor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 27th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bachelor, season 27. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 26 follows Clayton Echard as he meets, courts, and weeds out 31 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka in Missouri, Echard was previously cast in the 18th season of The Bachelorette. After a season away, filming returns to the Villa de la Vina mansion, aka The Bachelor Mansion.



Season 26 Ratings

The 26th season of The Bachelor averages a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.54 million viewers. Compared to season 25, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Bachelor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 5, 2022, The Bachelor has not been cancelled or renewed for a 27th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelor for season 27? This series has consistently ranked as one of the network’s highest-rated series. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelor cancellation or renewal news.



The Bachelor Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Bachelor‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The Bachelor TV show will be renewed for a 27th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?