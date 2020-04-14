Vulture Watch

Is there room for another Bachelor spin-off on the schedule? Has The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is part of the successful Bachelor franchise and is also hosted by Chris Harrison. In the show, 20 single men and women embark on a journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, the participants look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances which are judged by big names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing. Celebrity guests include Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. Bachelor Nation veterans JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, and Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr. also appear.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.95 million viewers. Find out how The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 14, 2020, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart for season two? Anything related to The Bachelor franchise typically does pretty well in the ratings and I’m betting that this spin-off will be no exception. I think that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart cancellation or renewal news.



