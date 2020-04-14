The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (two hours)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 13, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Chris Harrison (host)

TV show description:

A dating reality series, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is part of the successful franchise of The Bachelor. In the show, 20 single men and women embark on a journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, the participants look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances which are judged by big names in the music business.

Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

