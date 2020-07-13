The Bachelor: ABC Still Considering Senior Citizen Spin-off Series

The Bachelor could soon see another spin-off. Before COVID-19 shutdown production in Hollywood, ABC had put a casting call out for seniors looking for love. Nothing was revealed after that because productions came to a halt.

However, Variety has reported that the series is still on the table, and ABC has received videos from seniors looking for love. The series was in serious consideration to air in Fall 2020 if the pandemic had not taken over the world.

Rob Mills from ABC said the following about the new series:

“Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching. It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives. There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism.”

Next up for The Bachelor franchise is Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. That is currently in production and set to air this fall.

What do you think? Would you watch baby boomers looking for love? Is there room for another series in The Bachelor franchise?