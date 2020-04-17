In the Dark: Season Two Ratings

After less than impressive ratings in its first season, In the Dark could easily have been cancelled. However, it was renewed and then, before the second season even premiered, In the Dark was renewed for a third season. Since viewers can rest easy knowing that the show will be around for a while, will the ratings improve or drop? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, and Theodore Bhat. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Markham). Along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes a friend), Felix (Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But, solving the murder of Murphy’s best friend, Tyson, lands her deep in the world of Chicago’s underground heroin trade where she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for a drug kingpin.

For comparisons: Season one of In the Dark on The CW averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 631,000 viewers.

