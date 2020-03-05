Vulture Watch

When will the truth come to light? Has the In the Dark TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of In the Dark, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A CW comedy-drama, In the Dark stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Thamela Mpumlwana, Derek Webster, and Kathleen York. The story follows a hard drinking and smoking blind woman, Murphy Mason (Mattfield). When she stumbles upon the body of a drug-dealing kid, Tyson (Mpumlwana), who once saved her from a mugger, Dean Riley (Sommer) and the other cops find her drunken account less than convincing and nobody in sight. Frustrated and heart-broken, Murphy, her guide dog, Pretzel, and best friend, Jess Damon (Markham), set out to uncover the truth about Tyson’s fate. Murphy will do whatever it takes — even if that means setting down her drink.



Season One Ratings

The first season of In the Dark averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 631,000 viewers. Learn how In the Dark stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew In the Dark for season two? The numbers aren’t very good and the series isn’t attached to a pre-existing show or franchise so it seems more likely to be cancelled. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings though and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on In the Dark cancellation or renewal news.

4/24/19 update: The CW has renewed In the Dark for a second season.



In the Dark Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the In the Dark TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?