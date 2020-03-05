Vulture Watch
When will the truth come to light? Has the In the Dark TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of In the Dark, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
A CW comedy-drama, In the Dark stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Thamela Mpumlwana, Derek Webster, and Kathleen York. The story follows a hard drinking and smoking blind woman, Murphy Mason (Mattfield). When she stumbles upon the body of a drug-dealing kid, Tyson (Mpumlwana), who once saved her from a mugger, Dean Riley (Sommer) and the other cops find her drunken account less than convincing and nobody in sight. Frustrated and heart-broken, Murphy, her guide dog, Pretzel, and best friend, Jess Damon (Markham), set out to uncover the truth about Tyson’s fate. Murphy will do whatever it takes — even if that means setting down her drink.
Season One Ratings
The first season of In the Dark averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 631,000 viewers. Learn how In the Dark stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will The CW cancel or renew In the Dark for season two? The numbers aren’t very good and the series isn’t attached to a pre-existing show or franchise so it seems more likely to be cancelled. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings though and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on In the Dark cancellation or renewal news.
4/24/19 update: The CW has renewed In the Dark for a second season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the In the Dark TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?
This was one of the best shows I have seen in a long time… I can not wait for season 2 !!!
We just started watching this yesterday and we can’t stop! Binging again today! Yay for season 2!
I am beyond thrilled that In the Dark is renewed for season 2. I was so pleasantly surprised and how much I loved this series, it’s literally one of my favs on Netflix, bring it back for as many seasons as you can! One HUGE favor please, find a way to bring back Casey Diedrick (Max) I love him and Murphy’s relationship. The show will not be the same without him back on it !!!!!
I’m ecstatic the show has been renewed. It is one of my favorite shows. You never know what is going to happen, and I love that. I wish we didn’t have to wait so long. Also, I hope it stays on The CW, as I don’t have Netflix.