Vulture Watch
Is time on the survivors’ side? Has The 100 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The 100, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
A sci-fi drama on The CW television network, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Henry Ian Cusick, Richard Harmon, and Tasya Teles. The dystopian series centers on a post-apocalyptic group of survivors, who believe their people are all that is left of mankind. When they return to Earth, they realize they aren’t the only ones.
Season Six Ratings
The sixth season of The 100 averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and 689,000 total viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership. Learn how The 100 stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
This time around, we don’t have to spend the season wondering whether The CW will cancel or renew The 100 for season seven, since it got an early renewal about a week prior to the sixth season’s debut. Whether or not it continues past that is anyone’s call. To that end, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The 100 cancellation and renewal news.
8/4/19 update: The 100 TV show of The CW will end with season seven.
The 100 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow The 100‘s weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more of The 100 TV series news or other CW TV show news.
- Explore The CW status page and other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Did you think The 100 TV show would be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?
I think the show 100’s should keep going after season 7 it’s a great show and I am rewatching the hole show again just in case I missed anything . if you keep going with this show you won’t be sorry it’s that good . please at least make it a 10 season show. Please. Thank you .May we meet again !!!
Another yayyy that a show I cannot stop watching even when it goes off track (which it often does). I just love the cast, I love that most of the original cast is still there after all these years,, and I love that no matter what, it always has a happy ending! Despite all odds! In today’s world, it’s a rare and wonderful way to bring a little bit of light into the world. I don’t “love” this show, but I am addicted to it. And am very glad it gets another season. CW (a subsidiary of CBS) like its… Read more »
It’s nice how this show has become more of an adult show than a kiddie-teen show! I was about to stop watching until they let it grow up! The 100 could use a season or two more!
Really amazing serial ♥ Love it and i need more series ♥ Amazng actors, story, things, amazing all serial ♥
WE LOVE this series…and would be angry if it got cancelled, we are very invested in the story!!!!
Gloria Bonham, you’ve got that right! I’d be willing to stop watching all CW Shows if they take The 100 away!
I also like Black Lightening. Hate that they took away The 4400, Nikita, Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls, to name a few.
I’ve always enjoyed The 100 and hopefully this new season will justify a seventh season…