Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The 100 on The CW: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Seven?

by Telly Vulture

The 100 TV show on The CW: canceled or season 7? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Diyah Pera / The CW)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The 100 TV showIs time on the survivors’ side? Has The 100 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The 100, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A sci-fi drama on The CW television network, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Henry Ian Cusick, Richard Harmon, and Tasya Teles. The dystopian series centers on a post-apocalyptic group of survivors, who believe their people are all that is left of mankind. When they return to Earth, they realize they aren’t the only ones.  
 

Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of The 100 averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and 689,000 total viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership. Learn how The 100 stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
The 100 has been renewed for a seventh season, which will debut on May 20, 2010. That will end the series. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

This time around, we don’t have to spend the season wondering whether The CW will cancel or renew The 100 for season seven, since it got an early renewal about a week prior to the sixth season’s debut. Whether or not it continues past that is anyone’s call. To that end, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The 100 cancellation and renewal news.

8/4/19 update: The 100 TV show of The CW will end with season seven.
 

The 100 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Did you think The 100 TV show would be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Teresa BuellKatie HawthorneT-MannJennyPolo Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Teresa Buell
Reader
Teresa Buell

I think the show 100’s should keep going after season 7 it’s a great show and I am rewatching the hole show again just in case I missed anything . if you keep going with this show you won’t be sorry it’s that good . please at least make it a 10 season show. Please. Thank you .May we meet again !!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 6:13 pm
Katie Hawthorne
Reader
Katie Hawthorne

Another yayyy that a show I cannot stop watching even when it goes off track (which it often does). I just love the cast, I love that most of the original cast is still there after all these years,, and I love that no matter what, it always has a happy ending! Despite all odds! In today’s world, it’s a rare and wonderful way to bring a little bit of light into the world. I don’t “love” this show, but I am addicted to it. And am very glad it gets another season. CW (a subsidiary of CBS) like its… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 19, 2019 11:48 pm
T-Mann
Reader
T-Mann

It’s nice how this show has become more of an adult show than a kiddie-teen show! I was about to stop watching until they let it grow up! The 100 could use a season or two more!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 11, 2019 9:33 am
Jenny
Reader
Jenny

Really amazing serial ♥ Love it and i need more series ♥ Amazng actors, story, things, amazing all serial ♥

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 22, 2019 11:47 am
Gloria Bonham
Reader
Gloria Bonham

WE LOVE this series…and would be angry if it got cancelled, we are very invested in the story!!!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2019 11:05 am
Polo
Reader
Polo

Gloria Bonham, you’ve got that right! I’d be willing to stop watching all CW Shows if they take The 100 away!

I also like Black Lightening. Hate that they took away The 4400, Nikita, Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls, to name a few.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 10, 2019 4:52 pm
Annie
Reader
Annie

I’ve always enjoyed The 100 and hopefully this new season will justify a seventh season…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 1, 2019 5:29 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz