Vulture Watch

Is time on the survivors’ side? Has The 100 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The 100, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A sci-fi drama on The CW television network, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Henry Ian Cusick, Richard Harmon, and Tasya Teles. The dystopian series centers on a post-apocalyptic group of survivors, who believe their people are all that is left of mankind. When they return to Earth, they realize they aren’t the only ones.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of The 100 averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and 689,000 total viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership. Learn how The 100 stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



Telly’s Take

This time around, we don’t have to spend the season wondering whether The CW will cancel or renew The 100 for season seven, since it got an early renewal about a week prior to the sixth season’s debut. Whether or not it continues past that is anyone’s call. To that end, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The 100 cancellation and renewal news.

8/4/19 update: The 100 TV show of The CW will end with season seven.



The 100 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The 100‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Did you think The 100 TV show would be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?