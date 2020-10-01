Network: The CW

Episodes: 100 (hour)

Seasons: Seven

TV show dates: March 19, 2014 — September 30, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Eliza Taylor, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Kelly Hu, Isaiah Washington, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bobby Morley, Thomas McDonell, Eli Goree, and Christopher Larkin.

TV show description:

In this dramatic TV series, nuclear Armageddon decimated planet Earth some 97 years ago, destroying civilization. The only survivors were the 400 inhabitants of 12 international space stations that were in orbit at the time.

Three generations have been born in space and the survivors now number 4,000. The 12 stations are linked together and repurposed to keep the survivors alive in an “ark” of sorts. Unfortunately, resources are running out. Draconian measures including capital punishment and population control are commonplace now and the leaders of the Ark take ruthless steps to ensure their future.

Those actions include secretly exiling a group of 100 juvenile prisoners to the Earth’s surface — to test whether it’s habitable. For the first time in nearly a century, humans have returned to planet Earth.

The most prominent 100 exiles are Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), the bright teenage daughter of the Ark’s chief medical officer; Wells Jaha (Eli Goree), son of the Ark’s Chancellor; the daredevil Finn Collins (Thomas McDonell); and brother/sister duo Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos), whose illegal sibling status has always led them to flaunt the rules.

Technologically blind to what’s happening on the planet below them, the Ark’s leaders — Clarke’s widowed mother, Councilwoman Doctor Abigail Griffin (Paige Turco), Chancellor Jaha (Isaiah Washington), and his shadowy second in command, Councilman Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) — are faced with difficult decisions about life, death and the continued existence of the human race.

For the 100 young people on Earth, however, the alien planet they’ve never known is a mysterious realm that can be magical one moment and lethal the next. With the survival of the human race entirely in their hands, The 100 must find a way to transcend their differences, unite and forge a new path on a wildly changed Earth that’s primitive, intense and teeming with the unknown.

Series Finale:

Episode #100 — The Last War

After all the fighting and loss, Clarke and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater?

First aired: September 30, 2020.

