Network: The CW
Episodes: 100 (hour)
Seasons: Seven
TV show dates: March 19, 2014 — September 30, 2020
Series status: Ended
Performers include: Eliza Taylor, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Kelly Hu, Isaiah Washington, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bobby Morley, Thomas McDonell, Eli Goree, and Christopher Larkin.
TV show description:
In this dramatic TV series, nuclear Armageddon decimated planet Earth some 97 years ago, destroying civilization. The only survivors were the 400 inhabitants of 12 international space stations that were in orbit at the time.
Three generations have been born in space and the survivors now number 4,000. The 12 stations are linked together and repurposed to keep the survivors alive in an “ark” of sorts. Unfortunately, resources are running out. Draconian measures including capital punishment and population control are commonplace now and the leaders of the Ark take ruthless steps to ensure their future.
Those actions include secretly exiling a group of 100 juvenile prisoners to the Earth’s surface — to test whether it’s habitable. For the first time in nearly a century, humans have returned to planet Earth.
The most prominent 100 exiles are Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), the bright teenage daughter of the Ark’s chief medical officer; Wells Jaha (Eli Goree), son of the Ark’s Chancellor; the daredevil Finn Collins (Thomas McDonell); and brother/sister duo Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos), whose illegal sibling status has always led them to flaunt the rules.
Technologically blind to what’s happening on the planet below them, the Ark’s leaders — Clarke’s widowed mother, Councilwoman Doctor Abigail Griffin (Paige Turco), Chancellor Jaha (Isaiah Washington), and his shadowy second in command, Councilman Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) — are faced with difficult decisions about life, death and the continued existence of the human race.
For the 100 young people on Earth, however, the alien planet they’ve never known is a mysterious realm that can be magical one moment and lethal the next. With the survival of the human race entirely in their hands, The 100 must find a way to transcend their differences, unite and forge a new path on a wildly changed Earth that’s primitive, intense and teeming with the unknown.
Episode #100 — The Last War
After all the fighting and loss, Clarke and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater?
First aired: September 30, 2020.
What do you think? Do you like The 100 TV series? Do you think it should have ended or been renewed for an eighth season?
I think The 100 should be renewed for an 8th season. You have a good thing going here with a lot more lessons to teach humanity watching at home. I know its entertainment but it doesn’t hurt to throw out some lessons in that entertainment.
Truly enjoyed the 100 series. Would like to see more.
I just binge watched the whole series. One of the best ones I’ve seen in a while. Those nielson ratings are complete trash. 99% of the time they wouldn’t know a good show if it was in flashing neon on the side of a blimp.
Great show, I want to see more!
Good show, just needs to be more imaginative like the first season was. Maybe a little less lovey dovey and more decisive measures towards survival.
I love this series it’s awesome and there going to end Why. Why is it that they cancelled all of the series that people like yet they keep the Crappy one’s But at least there going to have an ending. Which a lot do not do anymore. So Thank you for that. But have to say great Tv series
I love the show and I think any show can go on for as long as they want I guess it just depends on how good the writer is and how well it’s liked by the viewers. Sure am sad to see it go!
I love the 100 and can’t wait to see what they come up with next. I’m sad that the 7th will be the final season but I know all good things must come to an end. The 100 is definitely one of my favorites ❤
Under 100 the 100
Cant wait to see the last season, so bittersweet!!