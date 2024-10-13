Unstable: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Three for Comedy Starring Rob Lowe and Son

Unstable will not return for a third season. Netflix canceled the comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son after two seasons.

Deadline revealed the following about the show’s cancellation:

“The news, which I hear has been relayed to the crew, is not surprising because Season 2 — which debuted August 1 — failed to break into the Netflix Top 10, meaning that it drew fewer than 1.4M views in its opening weekend and fewer than 1.3M views in its first full week. Netflix executives base their renewal decisions on viewing vs. cost.”

Those behind Unstable are already shopping the series, but finding a new home for the series might be challenging.

Rob and John Lowe, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch star in the series, which follows a father and son as the younger tries to help his dad keep his life and business from falling apart.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Unstable? Were you hoping for a third season?