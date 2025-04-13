Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Three Photos, Poster, and Teaser Released for Paramount+ Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution returns next month on Paramount+, and the streaming service is giving viewers a preview by releasing new photos and a teaser video. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster star in the series, which is a continuation of CBS series Criminal Minds and follows the profiles of the FBI’s BAU. Matthew Gray Gubler will return for season three.

Paramount+ revealed that the season “picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda.”

The teaser and more photos for season three are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ next month?