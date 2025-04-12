Carrie: Prime Video Orders TV Series Based on Stephen King Novel

Carrie is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered an eight-episode series based on the Stephen King novel.

According to Deadline, Mike Flanagan is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series. Summer H. Howell is in talks to star as Carrie White, and Siena Agudong is set to play her nemesis, Sue Snell.

The series is a reimagining of the King novel. Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said the following about the series:

“Carrie is an iconic story that has withstood the test of time with continued cultural relevance. With Mike Flanagan at the helm and the accomplished team assembled including executive producer Trevor Macy this provocative series is sure to captivate our global customers.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you read the Stephen King novel? Will you watch this latest adaptation when it arrives on Prime Video?