SkyMed: Season Four; Paramount+ Unveils Premiere Date, Trailer and Key Art for Canadian Medical Rescue Drama

SkyMed has its return date set. Season four of the Canadian medical rescue drama will return next month. A trailer and poster for the series have been released.

Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Mercedes Morris, Sydney Khune, and Aaron Ashmore star in the series, which follows those who work with the rescue ambulance service in northern Canada.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ fourth season:

“SkyMed is cleared for takeoff. Paramount+ announced today all episodes of SkyMed Season 4 will premiere globally on May 21, bringing viewers back to the vast and unforgiving terrain of the remote Canadian North where air ambulance crews are often the only way in. For the first time, this new season of SkyMed will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada. Not your typical medical drama, the eight-episode fourth season features daring rescues across dense wilderness, raging rapids, and isolated terrain where help is hard-to-reach. Filmed in North Bay, Ontario and Manitoba, this season finds the crew disrupted like never before. The arrival of new rookie pilots and medics unsettles the dynamic as leaders begin losing control, rookies push limits, and emotions override protocol. Returning series regulars include Natasha Calis as Hayley, Morgan Holmstrom as Crystal, Mercedes Morris as Lexi, Sydney Kuhne as Stef, and Aaron Ashmore as Wheezer. New this season, Lauren Lee Smith joins in a recurring role as Captain Riley – a globe-trotting pilot with a past connection to Wheezer. Additional newcomers include Shawn Ahmed as cocky Flight Nurse Zay Patel, Leishe Meyboom as spirited rookie Flight Nurse Piper Adler, Alexander Eling as charming First Officer Wyatt Ellis, and Cecilia Lee as ambitious Pilot Maya Chang.”

The trailer and poster for season four are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch its fourth season?